Zylofon Music Signs On Becca

Becca

Afro-pop singer Rebecca Acheampong, known in the music scene as Becca, has officially signed on to entertainment company, Zylofon Media.

Although Zylofon Music did not disclose the amount involved in the deal with Becca, BEATWAVES learnt that Zylofon Music paid good money to get Becca on board.

At a ceremony held at the Zylofon office in Accra to introduce Becca, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, thanked the singer for accepting to work with his company. He promised to help push the brand to a notch higher.

The ‘Daa Ke Daa’ singer on her side also thanked the media in Ghana for its continuous support throughout her 10-year stay in the music industry.

She promised to work hard so that Zylofon Media does not get disappointed.

The songstress, announcing her decade anniversary, disclosed that she would release an album and organise a concert to commemorate her 10 years in the Ghanaian music industry.