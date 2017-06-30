Zylofon Media Signs Contract With Joyce Blessing, Obibini

Joyce Blessing

Zylofon media, an Accra-based record company, has signed on to its record label two new artistes.

The record label which has in its stable artistes like Kumi Guitar, Becca and Stonebwoy has now signed gospel songstress Joyce Blessing and promising rapper, Obibini.

At a press briefing held at the company’s premises at East Legon in Accra on Wednesday, June 28, Head of Communications for Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah, said the label has signed a four-year contract with the two artistes.

“We are signing a four-year deal with Joyce Blessing and Obibini. It’s a complete record deal and when I say ‘a complete record deal’ it includes distribution, promotion, production and marketing as well. We’ve also given them goodwill money that they will need for their personal running,” Mr Baah disclosed.

He added that the two artistes have been given a brand new Hyundai Sonata car each together with accommodation. He further stated that the company would require of the artistes to produce four albums within the four year period, barring any problems.