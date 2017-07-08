Zylofon Media Grabs Five Movie Icons

Bibi Bright

Five movie icons have officially signed on to entertainment company, Zylofon Media.

The deal was signed in a meeting with the five icons at the offices of Zylofon Media, the label that handles Stonebwoy.

Zylofon Media decided to sign the five icons – James Gardiner, Bibi Bright, Toosweet Annan, Zynnell Zuh and Benedicta Gafah – because it fell in love with their performances on the Ghanaian movie scene.

The icons who were extremely excited about the deal with Zylofon Media indicated their readiness to assist the company in its activities to develop and promote the creative industry.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Head of Communications at Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah, revealed that his outfit will manage the professional careers of the five who have been signed for three years each.

According to him, the stars who are also ambassadors of Zylofon are expected to use their brands to market and promote the products and activities of Zylofon Media in Ghana and beyond.

Mr Atuobi Baah, however, revealed that Zylofon has acquired the franchise for the annual Ghana Movie Awards.