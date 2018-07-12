Zylofon Arts Club Unveils 3 New Artistes

Efe Keyz

Zylofon Arts Club, a talent grooming wing of Zylofon Media, has unveiled three new artistes signed onto the label.

The three artistes- Efe Keyz, Xylo and Smokey Beatz- who are poised to showcase their talents to the world, have already released their singles yet to receive air play.

Efe Keyz, who is an Afro-pop/highlife vocalist, performer, songwriter, TV presenter and a model, is a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a degree in Sociology.

Her musical fusions are influenced by American singer Brandy, the Osibisa, Emeli Sande and Wiyaala.

Xylo, who is also an Afro-pop, R&B singer/songwriter, is set to release his maiden album titled ‘One Touch’ under the Zylofon label. His first single (‘Bumper’) has been released with a music video.

Smokey Beatz is a highlife, Afro-pop and hip-hop artiste who has also produced songs for a number of artistes such as Shatta Wale, Opanka, Keche, Yaw Siki, Rashid Metal, Akoo Nana, Macho Rapper, Atom Reloaded and FlowKing Stone.

He is also a sound engineer, record producer, singer, songwriter and a rapper.

Smokey Beatz is coming out with his first studio album titled ‘Follow Me’ under Zylofon Media.

Zylofon Media, in its quest to help grow the Ghanaian entertainment industry, launched an all-inclusive arts club in the country last year – with its three main branches of the club are headed by accomplished music producer Willi Roi, experienced model and fitness coach, Joshua Ansah, and renowned actor and film producer, Eddie Nartey.