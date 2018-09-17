Zoomlion Fumigates Senior High Schools

Zoomlion Spraying gangs fumigating student mattresses, trunks and chop boxes at Prempeh College

The Vector Control Unit of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has started massive vector control activities in all public Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Eastern, Ashanti and the Northern Regions.

The exercise, which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Education (MOE), seeks to eliminate bedbugs, mosquitoes, cockroaches, flies, ants, reptiles, rodents, among others, which distract students.

Spraying gangs of Zoomlion’s Vector Control Team extensively fumigated dormitories, classrooms, laboratories, offices, staff bungalows, drains, mattresses, chop boxes, among others, in the SHSs in the regions.

The Headmaster of Ghana Senior High School (Ghanass) Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Very Rev. Abraham Osei Donkor, expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Education and Zoomlion for undertaking the important health service.

He said the exercise was timely since students are about to start serious academic work and stressed the need to eliminate anything that disrupts learning.

The National Vector Control Coordinator of Zoomlion, Rev Kwame Addae, in an interview, explained that the vector control exercise is being executed by Zoomlion in all public SHSs in the Eastern, Ashanti and the Northern Regions.

He said the two-week exercise, which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, is to ensure the successful implementation of its free SHS programme which includes a conducive learning environment for students.

Some of the students expressed joy for the fumigation exercise.

They said the bedbugs and other insects in the mattresses, dormitories and classrooms make it difficult for them to learn.

“Our bodies even itch and cockroaches sometime enter our chop boxes and our foods,” they added.