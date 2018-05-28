Zongo Youth Petition Otumfuo

The group after the press conference

Zongo Youth of Ashanti, a pressure group, has appealed to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene for justice to prevail in a case where a Zongo youth has been shot dead in Kumasi.

Twenty eight-year-old Hamid Lawal was shot dead by armed policemen who had gone to Amanfrom, near Kumasi, some dew days ago to arrest some suspects.

Since the shooting, the group has openly protested vehemently against what they termed as “illegal killing of Hamid”.

The group insisted that the Asante monarch’s intervention would go a long way to ensure that justice is served.

Alhaji Seidu Kucho, the president of the group, said, “We are part of the Ashanti Kingdom and Otumfuo is our overlord and, therefore, we are appealing to him to come to our aid.”

He was addressing the media in Kumasi on Friday during a press conference.

Alhaji Seidu pointed out that Ghana is a not a lawless country and so the president and other state institutions should also help to ensure justice.

He added that Hamid’s body will not be buried until justice eventually prevails in the case.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi