Zongo Minister Tours Inner Cities

Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

Minister for Zongo and Inner Cities Development, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has embarked on a two-day working visit to some selected Zongo communities and inner cities in the Greater Accra Region.

A release issued by the Public Relations Department of the Zongo Ministry said the tour took him to Madina in the La-Nkwantang Municipality, Chorkor and Fadama from 23-24 August 2018.

The release explained that the tour gave the Minister the opportunity to acquaint himself with developmental programmes being undertaken in the communities.

The Minister called on the Madina Chief Baba Seidu and heads of the various ethnic groups in the community.

The Minister, it said, used the tour to inspect the Astroturf project in the municipality and some drainage projects.

On the second day Dr Hamid paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence where he performed Juma prayers with him.

“Together with the National Chief Imam, the Minister cut the sod for the construction of an Astroturf at Fadama to be named after the National Chief Imam,” it said.

It added that the Minister later inspected rehabilitated schools, soccer pitches and sanitation facilities under construction in the Zongo Communities.”

He also discussed his vision for the ministry with members of the communities during the tour.

By Melvin Tarlue