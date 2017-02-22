Zipnet OA Golf Records High Turnout

Birthday celebrant and winners in a group picture

Great turnout, great organization and high level of competitive golfing characterized the 4th Zipnet Owusu Adjapong (OA) Golf at the Tema Country Golf Club (TCGC) on Saturday.

The shot-gun event coincided with the birthday anniversary celebration of Felix Owusu Adjapong, former president of TCGC and an avid golfer.

Executive chairman of Zipnet, Osei Owusu Korkor promised to raise the Golf Club to an international standard.

Prince Adjiri shot 73 to grab the ultimate prize in the men’s scratch event; beating Godwin Asem on count back.

NK Quarshie won the men’s Group A with a 71 net score with Alfred Baku, Beningo Mimis following with 71 and 71 scores respectively.

The men’s Group B event saw C. Sailesh finishing first with a 71 net, beating Naveen Singh on count back, while Daniel Aryee comes in third place.

It was Aku Yaba, who left the Course with the ladies Handicap 0-20 top-most prize after a 73 net, beating Leticia Amponsah-Mensah by two strokes, who also beat Jane Stardour by just a stroke.

A 68 net score handed the ladies Handicap 21-36 ultimate prize to Angela Anyanful, beating Rubabat Oseni by a maximum ten strokes.

Seasoned golfer Victor Brave-Mensah, (73gross) stunned John ‘Wonders’ Mawuli by a stroke to win the pros event, lifting a trophy and a cash prize. EK Owusu managed a 75 gross score to finish third.

Kwabena Boakye (80net) beat birthday celebrant Owusu Agyapong by one stroke to pick the seniors main prize, while Ebenezer Ayanful shot closest-to-the-pin on hole six to grab a consolation.

The celebrant was joined by his family and golfers present to cut his anniversary cake.

The 18-Hole competition was sponsored by Ziptv.