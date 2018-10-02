Zenith Bank Promotes Regular Exercise

Participants undertaking aerobics after the walk

Zenith Bank Ghana Limited has organised its annual health walk to promote regular exercise among management, staff, customers and partners of the bank.

The health walk, which was held as part of its 13th anniversary celebration on the theme: ‘Zenith Bank Ghana, Bigger, Stronger & Faster’, saw participants undertaking over a six-kilometre brisk walk through some principal streets of Accra.

The Managing Director of Bank Ghana Limited, Henry Oroh, who addressed participants after the walk, said the exercise was organised due to the bank’s prioritisation of health.

He indicated that the bank has grown stronger and stronger in the financial space, serving the Ghanaians with effective customer care and excellence and urged all to work towards living healthy lifestyles.

He said good health can be achieved by adopting the right behaviours like regular exercises and positive thinking.

Mr. Oroh commended its partners and customers for their continuous and immense support over the 13 years of Zeniths Bank’s operation in the country.

Global Certification

He said the bank recently obtained two global certifications which would enhance its brand perception and lend credence to its aspirations to be the preferred financial institution in the country.

Mr. Oroh added that by the certification, the privacy of customers’ information will be safeguarded through strengthened confidentiality, integrity and availability.

He stated that it was also to reassure its customers that the bank has put in place practices to control and mitigate risks and enrich customer experience with the products and services.

The staff of Ashfoam Ghana Limited, Kasapreko Company Limited, Multimedia Group, B&FT, Citi FM, Gold Street Business, C&J Medicare, AMA, Total House Clinic, Latex Form, Value Added Box, Print Right and Guinness Ghana Limited participated in the walk.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri