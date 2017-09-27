Zenith Bank Holds 12th Anniversary Walk

Officials of the bank cutting the 12th anniversary cake

Over the weekend, Zenith Bank Ghana Limited held a health walk to commemorate the bank’s 12th anniversary celebration.

The bi-annual walk which attracted staff, customers and friends of the bank, including Deputy Minister of Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo, took participants from the Accra Sports Stadium through Independence Square, the principal streets of Osu, the La General Hospital, Labone Junction, Danquah Circle, Oxford Streets, Presbyterian Church in Osu and back to the Accra Sports Stadium.

After hours of stretching their muscles, participants were entertained by the Miracle Wave Band as they undertook some aerobic session.

Addressing staff, customers and friends of the bank, Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Henry Oroh, praised participants for taking the step of not only ensuring that the health walk was a success through their participation but also for showing up to exercise.

He said the bank believes in investing in people, which includes ways of making their staff and customers healthier through activities like the health walk which the bank has been organising over the years.

Mr Oroh further explained that Zenith Bank has, over the past 12 years, been working to ensure good customer service to its clients through the introduction of innovative banking products that offer best client-centered services and products like the Zenith Credit, prepaid and credit cards which allows customers to access their funds from over 33 million locations worldwide.

“We will continue to invest in people we shall seek to be more innovative to achieve and invest in technology which is in line with our vision of ensuring good service delivery,” he added.

He also used the occasion to show appreciation to all who had supported the bank’s growth over the past 12 years through the purchase of the banks services and products, adding that it was through the continuous support from clients that the bank has expanded over the years and now moved into its own premises housing head office.

Together with members of the executive committee meeting and friends of the bank, Mr Oroh cut a cake in commemoration of the Zenith Bank’s 12th anniversary.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri