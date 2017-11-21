Zeinab Wins Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2017

The Northern regional representative in the 2017 edition of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful beauty pageant, Zeinab Abdul Mumin, known in the competition as Zeinab, has been crowned winner of the this year’s pageant.

The annual event which attracted a number of personalities and other ministers of state was held last Sunday, November 19 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

It was a night of beauty, intelligence and music, with four young ladies competing for the ultimate crown, a car and prize money.

The performance of all contestants on stage right from the onset to the end was exhilarating and educative.

The 23-year-old Zeinab beat Helena Baaba Botchway, 26, Dorcas Asante Afful, 25 and Ivy Serwaa Sefa-Boateng, 23, to win the coveted title.

Zeinab took home a brand new KIA Sportage car, GH¢12,000 cash, GH¢ 6,000 one year wardrobe from GTP and a trip to Dubai courtesy Kenya Airways as well as souvenirs from sponsors.

Helen Baaba Botchway, who represented Central Region and placed second, also took home GH¢8,000 cash.

The third position went to Dorcas Asante Afful, known on stage as Nana, from the Western Region with Ivy Serwaa Sefa-Boateng, Eastern regional representative, placing fourth at the grand finale.

Docas Asante Afful and Serwah Sefa-Boateng took home GH¢6,000 and GH¢2, 000 respectively