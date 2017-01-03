Zabzugu NDC MP Denies Dual Citizenship

Member of Parliament-elect for Zabzugu Constituency Umar Alhassan

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Zabzugu Constituency Umar Alhassan has denied reports that he holds dual citizenship.

“My kids were born there but I am not a citizen of the United States of America,” he said.

According to him, he used to live in the United State of America with his family.

The MP-Elect wondered why Jabaah Bennam, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Zabzugu, did not accuse him of holding dual citizenship in the 2012 elections.

Hon. Umar Alhassan disclosed that he was ready to face his accusers in court if really they want the issues to be resolved.

He claimed the NPP parliamentary candidate was making false accusations against him because he lost the elections.

Some youth of Zabzugu have threatened to drag him to court if he does not honorably vacate the position for qualified people to represent them in parliament.

Umar is said to have relocated to the US in 1993 but did not renounce his US citizenship before contesting the elections.

He captured the seat from John Jabaah Bennam, the NPP MP.

According to the youth, Umar Alhassan held top positions in the US.

“We want the relevant authorities to look into this before we get a problem like what happened in Bawku Central where a former MP, Adamu Sakande, was jailed by the court for holding dual citizenship before contesting to become an MP,” Jacob Nikimuala, one of the concerned youth told DAILY GUIDE.

From Eric Kombat, Zabzugu