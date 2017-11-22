Yvonne Okoro Mad Over Sale Of Migrants In Libya 

Yvonne Okoro

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro is outraged by reports of African migrants sold as slaves in Libya.

She described it as “insane” when she took to social media to vent her spleen over a recent video showing African migrants being sold into slavery.

“Slavery still ongoing. This is insane. Watching a human being being sold like chattel for $400 in Libya is absolutely ridiculous,” she said in a tweet.

The video has sparked a global outcry since Monday as protests erupted in Europe and Africa, while soccer stars to U.N. officials made impassioned pleas for the abuse to end.

The video shows two young men standing in the dark as an auctioneer shouts out prices in the footage published by CNN last week, appearing to sell them for the equivalent of about $400 each.

Reuters reported that protesters gathered outside the Libyan embassies in Paris and in African capitals, including Mali and Conakry, over the weekend and on Monday, according to local news reports. A similar protest is planned in London later this week.

In Ghana, many people took to social media to condemn the sale of migrants. Yvonne Okoro is one of Ghana’s top celebrities to express their worries.