Yvonne Nelson Loses Dad

Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson has lost her biological father, Mr Oko Nelson.

Earlier reports said he died on Monday, but NEWS-ONE’s checks yesterday revealed that he actually died on Sunday.

Yvonne confirmed the sad news early Tuesday, but didn’t give further details.

The popular actress has not been that close to her father while growing up, and her mum has always occupied that father space.

Currently, information on Mr Nelson is scanty, but he owned some key businesses in town.

The actress father’s death has come at a time she has started promoting second season of her popular TV series titled ‘Heels & Sneakers’.

Mr Nelson no doubt produced one of the illustrious daughters of the Ghana as his daughter Yvonne remains one of the topmost relevant entertainers in the country at the moment.

An actress, model, film producer, and entrepreneur, she has starred in several movies in both Nigeria and Ghana. Her first lead role was the title character in the movie ‘Princess Tyra’. She shot about five more movies and then went to Nigeria to shoot her first collaboration with Genevieve Nnaji in 2007, which launched her career in Nollywood. She has since been a household name.

Yvonne produced her first movie, ‘The Price’ in 2011, followed by ‘Single & Married’ the next year. The latter won Best Picture at the Ghana Movie Awards and Best Ghanaian Movie in Nigeria at the 2013 City People Awards. She followed these up with ‘House of Gold’ in 2013. She also produced ‘Single, Married & Complicated’ and the emotional epic, ‘If Tomorrow Never Comes’.

Yvonne was tagged a stunner actress because she stuns in her act. She is currently the country’s leading personality on most of the social media platforms.

