Yusif Abubakar: Former Aduana Stars Coach Dies

Yusif Abubakar, the former Aduana Stars coach, has died aged 60.

He passed away on Tuesday morning at the KNUST Hospital in Kumasi after a short illness.

A family source confirmed the news to Joy Sports and said Abubakar will be buried later in the day, per Islamic custom.

Abubakar, one of the finest tacticians on the local scene, managed Hearts of Oak, King Faisal, Heart of Lions, Berekum Chelsea, Techiman City, and Aduana Stars.

But he is best remembered for guiding Aduana Stars to their second Ghana Premier League title last year.

He also helped the Dormaa-based club reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stage for the first time in their history this year.

Abubakar was appointed head coach of the Ghana national U-23 team, Black Meteors, just last week.

