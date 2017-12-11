Yunyoo: 4 Feared Dead, 9 Injured As Gunmen Strike

At least four persons are feared dead as gunmen wielding AK47 rifles Sunday night opened fire on traders at a market in Najong in the Bunkprugu Yunyoo district of the Northern region.

Nine people sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at a health center at Bindi, according to eyewitnesses. Five out of the nine are in critical conditions.

The shootings occurred around 6pm when the gunmen arrived on motorbikes as the traders were preparing to close for the day.

The Assemblyman for Bunkprugu Mempe-Asem Zongo, Mohammed Yaro confirmed the assault to Starr News on phone, saying the gunmen were about eight and fired sporadically at panicked and escaping people on the road leading to Yunyoo.

Residents fear the fatality toll could rise as some could not access vehicles to transport wounded relatives to hospitals. The attack was said to have lasted for less than seven minutes.

Yaro confirmed the Bunkprugu Yunyoo District Chief Executive visited the village with other members of the district security council and had ensured security reinforcement.

They police were yet to get to the scene at the time of filing this report, but have promised to investigate the case.

The attack follows tribal tension between Konkombas and Mamprusis over the creation of a new district.

The Konkombas want the capital to be sited on their soil and went ahead to name Namong, hometown of Bugri Naabu, NPP Northern Regional chairman and Member of Parliament of Yunyoo, Joseph Bipoba Naabu as the district administrative centre.

Najong No.1 where the latest attack took place, however, is not within the new district yet to be created.

Last week, the police arrested six people traveling with pump action guns and dozens of cartridge to Namong.

-Starrfmonline