Youth Lock Up Daily Guide Office In Kumasi

The Kumasi Office of the Daily Guide Newspaper, was locked up on Wednesday dawn by the Kumasi Youth Association who claim a recent publication by the private newspaper had defamed the Asantehene.

Notices were placed at the entrance of the office, demanding an immediate apology and retraction of the story by the newspaper.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, a reporter with Daily Guide , Ernest Adu, said : “we came this Wednesday] morning to find our offices locked with notices saying that we should apologize to Otumfuo.”

According to Mr. Adu, there was a clear notice indicating that, the office will not be opened be if Daily Guide fails to apologize.

The Daily Guide story in question that has supposedly infuriated the youth, was titled “Otumfuo’s £350,000 pounds cash causes stir in UK.”

Checks by citifmonline.com established that, Daily Guide Newspaper, has for now pulled down the story from its website.

-Citifmonline