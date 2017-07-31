You’ll Reap From Your Sweat – Chief Of Staff

Frema Opare

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has assured supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ghanaians that they will reap from their sweat soon after bringing the party to power.

According to her, government was putting in place a lot of policies and programmes to create jobs for party members and youth of the country.

Per the manifesto of the NPP, the Chief of Staff said more jobs would be created so that a high number of the youth would be employed, saying that the ruling NPP government was implementing many plans to create more jobs for the Ghanaian youth.

Mrs. Osei-Opare was speaking at this year’s Greater Accra NPP Delegates’ Conference at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra on Saturday to deliberate on the way forward.

This is in fulfillment of the party’s constitutional provision, which enjoins the party executives to hold annual delegates conference at the regional level after those at the constituency and national levels.

She stressed that government was committed to fulfilling the promises in the party’s manifesto and called for patience and maximum support from the public.

Mrs. Osei-Opare said that the party would adopt an open–door policy to create jobs to address the menace of unemployment.

The Chief of Staff stated that the public sector has limited job opportunities and that government would harness the potentials of the private sector to become a viable source of jobs.

She said the party needs more support since it inherited a broken economy from the previous administration.

Mrs. Osei-Opare cautioned the party’s members against all forms of misbehavior.

She said the government would not spare anyone who flouts the law and retard the progress of the nation.

The conference brought together some party gurus, including Acting National Chairman, Freddie Blay, General Secretary John Boadu, Ministers, MMDCEs, Members of Parliaments (MPs) and party supporters, sympathizers, among others.

By Vincent Kubi