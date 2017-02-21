YFM Ready For 2017 Area Code Jams

Episode

YFM, Ghana’s number one urban radio station, has disclosed that preparations are ongoing to host this year’s edition of its annual event dubbed ‘Area Code Jams’.

Sponsored by Guinness, the event which is held in some selected venues would feature several new twists which have never been done in any of the previous ‘Area Code Jams’ event.

This year’s edition, according to the organisers, promises to be even bigger and better than the previous ones held in the country.

According to Miss Naa, Station Manager of YFM, “Our YFM fans will get the opportunity to select which community they want us to have the first edition of the event by nominating the hood they represent through the YFM app.”

“YFM Area Code Jams has over the years maintained the record of being the number one event in Ghana that brings entertainment to the doorsteps of the youth. This year promises to be even bigger and better than the ones we have had before,” she stated.

Last year’s event witnessed performances from artistes such as Pappy Kojo, Episode, Bra Kevin, 2 Fingers, Opanka, Feli Nuna, Criss Waddle, Mr Eazi, Joey B, among others, performing.