YFM Area Codes Jam Hits Kumasi On July 1

Kofi Kinaata

All roads will lead to the Kumasi City Mall on Saturday, July 1 as Accra-based YFM invades the Ashanti regional capital with yet another edition of its popular musical jam dubbed ‘Area Codes Jam’.

The event, put together by YFM and sponsored by Guinness Ghana, is expected to light up Ashanti regional capital, especially as it will be the first time this year that a number of celebrated artistes will be mounting the stage.

Viewed as the concert which brings the best performing artistes on one stage for an unforgettable night, ‘YFM Area Codes Jam’, from its record, promises a night of fun, entertainment and vivacity.

The ‘Area Codes Jam’ is an annual entertainment show held in some selected communities around the country. This year’s event is aimed at celebrating Ghanaian artistes, as well as taking Ghanaian music to another level.

According to organisers, the community musical concert which will witness performances from a number of celebrated Ghanaian artistes is expected to draw out music lovers in the whole of Kumasi and its environs to the Kumasi City Mall.

The previous event held at the Trade Fair Centre at La witnessed groundbreaking performances from hiplife and dancehall heavyweight such as Shatta Wale, Yaa Pono, Kofi Kinaata, Tee Phlow, Jupitar, Shegah and a host of others.

The ‘Area Codes Jam’ is most popular among neighbourhoods, especially as the area that hosts it is determined by an on-air poll. The next area to host it will be decided by the public on YFM.