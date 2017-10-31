Yendi Rampaging Youth Kill Fulanis

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that some Fulanis have been attacked and killed by unidentified persons in Yendi.

Personnel of the police patrol team in the area also saved four Fulanis at different locations with several degrees of injury.

The victims were rushed to the Yendi Hospital for treatment.

One Fulani was found dead while another was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Investigation revealed that the youth of Yendi killed the Fulanis when news of the death of Ibrahimah Abdulai, who is believed to have been murdered by a Fulani man, got to them.

His sympathies and friends went on rampage and offensively attacked all Fulanis.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that in the process, a motorbike belonging to one of victims was set ablaze.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Yussif Mohammed Tanko, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said on Sunday, 29 October, 2017, law enforcement agents in Yendi received information about the slaughter of a person whose body had been abandoned in a nearby bush in the town.

According to him, police officers moved to the scene about a kilometre away from the Kuga Electoral area where the body of the deceased was found in a supine position with multiple deep cutlass wounds.

His motorbike had been parked besides him.

ASP Tanko hinted that preliminary investigations showed that the deceased was 24-year-old butcher called Ibrahimah Abdulai.

According to the police officer, the elder brother disclosed that Ibrahimah Abdulai, decided to meet the Fulani man, who offered to sell a cow to him, but nothing was heard of him until his body was discovered.

The body of Ibrahimah Abdulai has since been deposited at Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

From Eric Kombat and Benjamin Nyarko, Yendi