Yeboah Denies Death Rumors

Tony Yeboah

EX-BLACK Star striker, Tony Yeboah has denied rumours making rounds on Social Media that he is dead.

He has also warned those spreading such false news to desist from it.

Reports went viral on Social Media late Monday afternoon, claiming that the ex- Frankfurt, Leeds United striker had died in London after suffering multiple seizures.

The story of his passing-on first appeared on http://houstonchronicle-tv.com, a US based website.

Speaking on Accra based Kasapa FM, Yeboah vehemently denied the rumour and said he is in Ghana, Kumasi to be specific and could not fathom why anyone would wish him dead.

“Those people behind these stories must stop this. It is not just me that they have done this to. Recently they did the same to Abedi Pele which is not nice. You don’t have to use social media for such vices. I am not even sick so when I heard it, I was so surprised. My aunt saw it on social media and told me about it. I want to assure all those who have been worried by the news that it is not true. I am alive.”

The 51-year old who played for Kumasi Cornerstones and Okwawu United is considered one of the most prolific strikers of his generation.

He is also held in high esteem at Frankfurt, Leeds United and the English Premier League in general as one of the African stars who blazed a trail and left a mark on the English game.

Yeboah played 59 times for the Black Stars and scored 29 goals.

BY Melvin Tarlue