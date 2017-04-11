YEA Northern Region Suspends Recruitments Over Audit

Northern Regional Director YEA

The Northern Regional Office of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has suspended recruitment and postings at the district and regional levels to pave way for the audit of the agency.

According to reports, appointment letters bearing the signature of the former Northern Regional Director for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Rashid Tanko have been sighted recently.

The YEA was established under the Youth Employment Agency Act 2015 (Act 887) to oversee the development, coordination, supervision and facilitation of employment for the youth.

Speaking to DAILY GUDE, the newly-appointed Northern Regional Director for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Sule Salifu, said the audit would be done at the district and regional levels.

The Director of YEA said the agency would contact the banks to withhold the salaries of fraudulent recruits and also take immediate action to halt further postings, especially in the district offices of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the region until the completion of the audit.

According to him, it would be illegal for appointment letters to be issued with the signature of the former director of the agency, adding that that is the reason for the suspension of recruitment and posting.

“We have people who have letters bearing the signature of the former director which is unacceptable.”

He assured the youth in the region that plans were underway to get them jobs, adding that his office should be contacted to address any grievances.

“We are not appointed to this office to victimize any anybody but we will not tolerate any acts of disobedience under our administration and we will not hesitate to take action against defaulting district coordinators.”

Mr. Salifu indicated that the agency would ensure that the vision of President Akufo-Addo on youth employment is achieved.

Rashid Tanko, on his part, told DAILY GUIDE that he has never given out any appointment letters to anybody after December 7, indicating that Arabic instructors were the last to be recruited in November, 2016.

“The issue has to do with printing online, and I can tell you that up to date some people still print their appointment letters, people we recruited in June, July and August,” he said.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale