YEA CEO Declares War

Layer Justin Kodua Frimpong, CEO of YEA

THE NEWLY appointed CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, has vowed to deliver to bring honour to President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Brimming with confidence, he stated categorically that he would work assiduously to help fight the unemployment menace which had for many years, forced several Ghanaian youth to go wayward.

“I pledge to serve my country to the best of my abilities, knowing very well how the destinies of thousands of Ghanaian youth are dependent on the success of the Youth Employment Agency.”

“I offer my sincere gratitude to His Excellency, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for entrusting such an important state institution under my custody,” he said during an interview with the paper.

Lawyer Kodua, who is the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the NPP, assured that he was well prepared for the top job and called on all youth of Ghana, devoid of political affiliations, to support him.

“With the right planning, cooperation, and can-do-spirit, what appears a mountainous barrier to success would sooner than later become a stepping stone to higher achievements,” he pointed out.

The YEA CEO charged the youth of the country to join forces so as to revolutionize youth employment in Ghana.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr Kumasi