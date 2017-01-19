Yaya Loves Football More Than Money- Says Agent

Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure’s agent has told Sky Sports News that the Manchester City midfielder “likes football more than money” amid reports there has been renewed interest from China.

Sky reported that Toure’s agent, Dimitri Seluk, had said the Ivorian had turned down an offer worth £520,000-a-week from Jiangsu Suning in last year’s winter transfer window.

“Yaya wants to play at the highest level,” Seluk said. “He’s happy at Manchester City. Yaya likes football more than money.”

Toure, 33, has six months remaining on his City contract and some reports have suggested he could command a deal worth around £430,000-a-week if he were to move to China at this stage.