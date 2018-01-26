Yaw Frimpong Joins Drogba

Yaw Frimpong

Didier Drogba’s Phoenix Rising have completed the signing of Tout Puissant Mazembe defender Yaw Frimpong, the United Soccer League side confirmed on their official website.

The 31-year-old full-back becomes the third Ghanaian at the club, following in the footsteps of Solomon Asante and Gladson Awako.

All three previously represented Congolese giants TP Mazembe where they worked under current Rising coach, Patrice Carteron.

The USL side are currently partly-owned by Ivorian legend Drogba, who also plays for the side.

Frimpong joined Mazembe in 2013 following spells with the Feyenoord Academy, ASEC Mimosas and Asante Kotoko, and was part of the team that won the CAF Champions League in 2015.

He also picked up four domestic titles and the CAF Confederation Cup on two occasions – in 2016 and 2017.

Diminutive right-back, Frimpong could be in contention to feature in Rising’s friendly against New York Red Bulls on February 10.

The defender joins a sizeable Ghanaian contingent in the States, with David Accam, Emmanuel Boateng, Harrison Afful and Latif Blessing among the nation’s star men in Major League Soccer.