Yaa Pono, Sarkodie, Others Storm West Hills Mall

Yaa Pono

This year’s edition of ‘Ponobiom Live In Concert’ will take place on Saturday, March 24 at the West Hills Mall at Weija in Accra.

The event is aimed at creating an avenue for Ghanaian music fans and artistes to meet on one stage to interact and entertain themselves.

This year’s edition of the event promises to be bigger, better with power-packed performances from some top Ghanaian artistes.

The organisers explained that the event will showcase performances from over 10 of the biggest Ghanaian music stars like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Ayisoba, Edem, Kwaw Kese, Tinny and a host of others.

The concert, which is being put together by Uptown Energy and Pidgin Music, will see Yaa Pono and other artistes treat the thousands of expected fans to a long list of hit songs from their various albums.

Yaa Pono has collaborated with some of the celebrated hiplife artistes such as Sarkodie, Stay Jay, Guru, D Cryme, Chris Waddle and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu