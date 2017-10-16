Yaa Pono, Others To Perform @ ‘Our Day With Lilwin’

Yaa Pono

Promo House will on Saturday, November 4 host its maiden event dubbed ‘Our Day With Lilwin’ at the Tema Sports Stadium in Tema from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

The event is aimed at creating an avenue for children to meet and interact with their favourite celebrities who will discuss and answer questions from the children.

A number of personalities have been invited to grace the event and educate the children on a number of issues.

In a chat, the organisers explained that the event will showcase performances from over 10 of the biggest Ghanaian music stars, including Lilwin, who is the headline artiste.

Yaa Pono, Eno, Dadie Opanka, the Gentlemen Dancer, DJ Switch and a surprise artiste have all been invited to perform at the event.

According to the organisers, the event which is going to be the biggest children’s outdoor event will be held annually, and it will feature a number of Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities.

They added that children who will throng to the Tema Sports Stadium on November 4 will enjoy good music and a variety of games and activities.

The organisers stated that the maiden edition of the event is going to be more fun and entertaining, urging parents and children to be part of the excitement.

By George Clifford Owusu