Yaa Pono Launches ‘Faster Than Gods’

Faster Than Gods

Hiplife artiste Yaa Pono on Thursday launched his latest 20-track album titled ‘Faster Than Gods’ at the Django Bar in Accra.

The album which was released under Uptown Energy label features hiplife and dancehall artistes such as Sarkodie, Samini, Edem, Epixode, Gemini, Cabum and a host of others.

The album launch attracted a large number of showbiz personalities, including Panji Anoff, Kaakie, Wanlov, Cabum, Gemini, Ara B and a number of music lovers.

It was quite a spectacle as Yaa Pono treated the excited patrons to his various hit and danceable songs at the launch stage.

Yaa Pono who is recognised by a large number of music stakeholders as one of Ghana’s most respected hiplife artistes has performed on a number of platforms alongside some of finest artistes in the country. He has also collaborated with some of the celebrated hiplife artistes such as Sarkodie, Stay Jay, Guru, D Cryme, Chris Waddle and a host of others.