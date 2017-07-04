‘Y FM Area Codes’ Jam Lights Up Kumasi

Yaa Pono

The Kumasi City Mall was set agog Saturday night when the ‘YFM Area Codes’ jam stormed Oseikrom on Republic Day for the first time in 2017.

The event which was sponsored by Guinness Ghana Limited was viewed as the biggest musical concert in Kumasi so far in 2017. It attracted thousands of music lovers who were charged to jam the night away and not even the rains could stop people from enjoying themselves.

As is characteristic of the ‘YFM Area Codes’ jam, the artistes didn’t disappoint their numerous fans who defied the rains to come and watch them.

Yaa Pono displayed a top-notch performance and excited the crowd, thereby, stamping his name as one of the best hiplife stars in Ghana.

As the final artiste for the night, Flowking Stone showed why he is one of the best rappers in Ghana, as he gave his home fans a wow performance.

Lil Shaker also joined Kojo Cue for a great performance to send a good signal as to why the public should watch out for them in the future.

Typical of YFM Ghana in giving opportunities to young artists to display their musical skills, underground musicians like Denk ills, King Paluta, Amerado, Sorakiss and NT4 were given the opportunity to perform live at the concert yester night.

‘Area Codes Jam’ is an annual entertainment show held in some selected communities around the country. The first edition in 2017 took place at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra in March this year.