Wutah To Launch Deal In The States

Anax Recording Studio & Entertainment in Olathe, Kansas City, USA, has entered into a project deal with Ghanaian hiplife group, Wutah.

The project deal includes a recording, video shoot and launch.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Ghana society of the socially challenged as a way of giving back to the society.

According to Anax Recording Studio & Entertainment, preparations are far advanced to officially launch the project deal with Wutah during the later part of December this year.

The members of Wutah and their six-member crew are expected to visit the States to record some of their songs, shoot videos and officially launch their project with Anax Recording Studio & Entertainment.

Dubbed ‘Wutah X’Mas Party’, the launch will take place on December 21 at Mirza Lounge 1098 Herrington Road Lawrenceville, GA 30044.

The ‘Wutah X’mas Party’, according to the management of Anax Recording Studio &Entertainment, is expected to be a one-stop entertainment for music fans who will be trooping to the venue to witness live musical performances from the members of Wutah.