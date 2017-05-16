Wutah Finally Releases ‘AK 47’

Wutah

Ghanaian music duo, Wutah, has fulfilled its promise to reunite as a group by releasing their first single after eight years of doing their solo projects.

A few weeks ago, there were videos on the social media pages of the members of the group announcing their reunion.

When the news broke, many of the music industry stakeholders thought it was a hoax or merely a stunt to promote a one-off project.

However, the group’s Communications Director, Nana Kojo Afreh, assured Ghanaian music fans that the two musicians, Wutah Kobby (Daniel Morris) and Afriyie (Frank Osei) had reunited for good.

The group has confirmed the reunion with the release of new song, ‘AK 47’, produced by Ceedigh. The song which has a good rhythm fused with danceable beat will soon be aired on all the local radio stations in the country.

Wutah came into the limelight in 2004 when it contested for the Nescafé Africa Revelation music competition in Accra and came second to Praye.

The name Wutah is a Hausa word which means fire. Their debut album, ‘Anamontuo’ which has songs like ‘Adonko’, ‘Goosie Gander’ and ‘Big Dreams’ earned them 11 nominations, including the most popular song of the year, album of the year and artiste of the year in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGAMA).

In 2009, they separated and started recording their solo projects. Afriyie has released song like ‘I Do,’ ‘Love of My Life’, ‘Tontonti’, ‘Everlasting Love’ and ‘Here To Stay’. Kobby also has songs like ‘Chiochio’, ‘Pii Por Pi’, ‘Warning’ and ‘Father for All’.