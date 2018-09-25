Wulomei To Perform @ African Legends Night

Wulomei

Ghana’s leading traditional musical group, Wulomei, has been invited to perform at the 7th Vodafone African Legends Night slated for Saturday, September 29, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra at 7:00 pm.

Wulomei, who will be performing alongside Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi and Samini at the show, is expected to showcase various compositions that have captivated audience over the past few months.

Live band musical performances by Wulomei have earned the members of the group credentials as one of the most thrilling traditional musical group in Ghana today.

According to Global Media Alliance (GMA), organizers of the event, Wulomei’s contribution to the Ghanaian music industry has been immense hence the decision to create a platform to enable their fans enjoy their music.

Wulomei will perform some of their old and new hits songs like Aklowa, Kaagba, Jalelele, Meridian, Takoradi, Menye Menye Menye, Akosua Serwa, among others.

Founded in 1973, Wulomei has been doing indigenous Ga music with ‘Atenteben’ bamboo flutes and traditional local percussions that include the giant gombe frame drums, which provide a deep percussive “bass-line”.

Last year’s event witnessed historic live musical performances from icons such as eShun, Akablay, Abrantie Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba and Kanda Bongo Man – the headline artiste from Congo.

Amakye Dede performed his evergreen tunes, and had everyone rushing to the dance floor. The great showmanship of Abrantie Amakye Dede and his Hi-Kings Band was simply extraordinary.

Daddy Lumba also turned the venue upside down with a fantastic performance from his hit songs like ‘Doctor Panie’, ‘Yentie Obiaa’, ‘Menya Mpo’ and others.

Kanda Bongo Man also delivered some of his popular songs from his celebrated albums of ‘Amour Fou’, ‘Kwassa Kwassa’, ‘Monie’, among others.

This year’s event is being sponsored by Vodafone, Alomo Bitters, Eden Heights, Alisa Hotel, Phoenix Insurance, Sun Seekers Tours, Global Cinemas and Silverbird Cinemas with media support from YFM, Happy FM, TV3, Citi FM, Starr FM, ETV, GHOne, Ghanaweb, Archbert Premier Media, Daily Guide, B&FT and Graphic Showbiz.