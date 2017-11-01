WR Records 39 Breast Cancer Cases

Some of the women who were screened

Dr Prince Boateng, Senior Medical Officer at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Hospital in Takoradi, has revealed that regular sucking of the breasts of women, particularly that of lactating mothers, lowers the risk level that tends to build lumps, leading to breast cancer as he announced 39 cases of the disease in the Western Region.

“Sucking of the breast helps when the mother is lactating. If a child is sucking it is fine, but sometimes children are not able to do it well so the men can help out. Some men suck and fondle and in the process they can detect if there is a lump or some changes in the breast,” he stated.

Dr Boateng also revealed that records from the Breast Care Centre at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi showed that 39 women have been diagnosed with breast cancer from January to October this year in the Western Region.

He mentioned that breast cancer cases in the region are relatively increasing because women are refusing to go for early examination and also those diagnosed with breast cancer do not return to continue with the treatment.

The senior medical officer, therefore, urged women to regularly get screened to know their breast cancer status, as early detection could save their lives.

He spoke to DAILY GUIDE in an interview during a breast cancer screening exercise for women at the Takoradi Market Circle, organised by the Sekondi-Takoradi Rotary Club.

Breast cancer is a devastating disease among women, and it is known to be associated with severe emotional and psychosocial consequences.

In all, about 400 women were screened and out of the number, 73 were referred to seek further medical attention at health facilities while some lumps were found in the breasts of 51 women. They were also advised to seek early diagnosis.

Dr Boateng made it clear that breast cancer is not a death sentence, since it could be cured when detected early and prompt action was taken.

“One of the best ways to the lower the risk of contracting the disease is to encourage breastfeeding. The men can also examine their wives’ breasts,” he added.

The senior medical officer pointed out that breast cancer treatment is expensive when it gets to the advanced stage, adding, “Because the treatment at the advanced stage will include chemotherapy and hormonal therapy among others.”

He continued, “The drugs for the treatment are expensive and it is not within our power as doctors to reduce the cost but the pharmaceutical companies that produced the drugs.”

Dr Boateng bemoaned the fact that in many developing countries, including Ghana, breast cancer is diagnosed at an advanced stage due to late reporting.

He mentioned that some factors that contribute to late reporting as fear of death associated with removal of the breast, seeking alternative treatment, and inadequate knowledge of breast cancer.

Anita Griffiths Buaku, President of the Sekondi-Takoradi Rotary Club, admonished women to do regular self breast examination in order to avert being taken unaware by the breast cancer disease, adding, “We will be doing the screening every October.”

She told DAILY GUIDE that Sekondi-Takoradi Rotary Club, under her presidency, is poised to tackle infant mortality and maternal health-related issues in complementing government’s efforts at ensuring quality healthcare delivery for all.

“As parts of measures to help premature babies survive, the Rotary Club will donate some incubators to some selected hospitals in the Western Region and we will need the support of all,” Mrs Buaku indicated.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi