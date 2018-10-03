WR Police Gets Fire Extinguishers

Mr Franck Kubi Ahuma presentig the items to the police

The Western Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), ACFO James Emmanuel Quao, has stressed the need for police personnel to have fire extinguishers closer to them, preferably at their offices and barracks, to enable them react speedily and defensively to fire threats.

“There is the need for you to get fire extinguishers closer to you both at the offices and homes for quick access in case of fire outbreaks”, he told police personnel.

The Western Regional Fire Officer gave the advice when C7 Logistics Company limited based in Takoradi donated 45 fire extinguishers and 40 pieces of reflectors worth GH¢ 15,000.00 to the Western Regional Police Command in Sekondi.

The items donated were to help the police protect themselves and their facilities while they provide security to the public.

The company also installed a panic alarm system at the Sekondi District Police Command.

He explained that in case of fire outbreak at the police barracks and the offices, the fire would not wait for them to call for help before it starts to spread, hence the need to get fire extinguishers closer to them.

He educated and demonstrated to the police personnel how to use the fire extinguisher and some of the actions they needed to take during fire outbreaks.

He explained that in case of fire threat one needed to pull the pin around the nozzle of the fire extinguisher, hold the extinguisher with the nozzle pointing away from the user but at the base of the source of the fire.

He added that the trigger should be squeezed slowly to release the extinguishing agent or chemical until the fire was diminished.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of C7 Logistics Mr. Franck Nene Ahuma Kubi gave an assurance that he would soon extend support to the other police districts within the region.

He called on other companies and the general public to assist police since the government alone could not provide all the needs of the personnel of the law enforcement agency.

Receiving the items, the Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe, thanked the CEO and the company for the donation.

He promised that the items would be used for the purposes for which they were donated and asked other organizations to emulate the initiative and support the police.

He mentioned those who would benefit from the donation as the Regional Police Command, the Sekondi Divisional and District Headquarters as well as the Sekondi Police Barracks.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi