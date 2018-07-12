WR NPP Jubilates Over Blay’s Victory

Francis Ndede Siah, Chairman, WR NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates’ Conference in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, ended successfully at the weekend with the election of Mr. Freddie Blay as the National Chairman.

The Western Regional branch of the ruling party has therefore thanked God for His guidance and protection during the National Delegates’ Conference of the party.

According to the branch, even though their expectation was not fully realized, the outcome of the conference was gratifying.

It would be recalled that prior to the national conference, the regional NPP overwhelmingly endorsed four candidates –Freddie Blay, as National chairman; John Boadu, General Secretary; Sammi Awuku, National Organizer and Dominic Eduah, National Youth Organizer.

However, three out of the four aspirants endorsed by the Regional Chapter of the NPP won their elections at the just-ended delegates’ conference.

The victors included Freddie Blay, National Chairman; John Boadu, General Secretary and Sammi Awuku who was elected as National Organiser.

The other aspirant, Dominic Eduah, who hails from the Western Region lost to Nana Boakye Ansah, popularly called Nana ‘B’, for the National Youth Organiser position.

The Western Regional Organizer of the NPP, Mohammed Abdul Ganiyu noted that Dominic Eduah remained a loyalist and a great achiever in the NPP politics and prayed that the former Deputy National Youth Organizer would be considered for a befitting position to serve the party.

About 6,000 delegates of the NPP converged on the campus of Koforidua Technical University to elect their national executives.

Over 40 members of the NPP were seeking to occupy various executive positions in the party to lead the party for the next four years.

The acting National Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay, was confirmed as the substantive chairman. He polled 3,021 votes as against 2,515 of his closest contender and four-time aspirant, Stephen Ntim.

The acting General Secretary, John Boadu, also won as substantive General Secretary with 4,277 beating his only opponent, Richard Ahiagbah, who polled 1,274 votes.

In the National Organiser race, former Youth Organiser, Sammi Awuku also won by a landslide, 4,913 votes, while his other two contenders, Suleiman A. Sadik and Emmanuel Kodua, polled 466 and 142 respectively.

