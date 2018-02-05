WR Accidents Claim 13 Lives In January

As at the end of January this year, the Western Region has recorded 66 cases of road accidents which resulted in 13 deaths.

16 pedestrians were caught up in the recorded accidents and out of the number, 12 got injured and four were killed.

Regional Commander of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Chief Supt Richard Appiah who disclosed this, mentioned that majority of the accidents occurred on the Takoradi – Agona -Nkwanta Highway.

“This is of great worry to us at the Police Service. So we are doing all we can to stem this worrying tide”.

“For this particular stretch of road (Takoradi-Agona-Nkwanta) we recorded more than 15 accidents, which is worrying”.

He said “this stretch is being used by heavy trucks carting manganese and bauxite to the Takoradi Port. On top of it, the road is in a very bad condition, so drivers plying on this road must be careful,” he advised

He explained that preliminary investigations at the accident scenes pointed to over-speeding and sheer negligence on the part of drivers.

“We see people not observing speed limits; the road is narrow and bad with a lot of potholes and there are heavy trucks all over. These are causing the accidents”.

He cautioned heavy truck drivers to observe road safety signs on the road to minimize road accidents.

“I am cautioning the drivers. Don’t think that you are a big truck so when you are involved in an accident you will survive and the other driver will lose his life”.

“That is what these truck drivers think and so they drive recklessly. I am urging them to stop since the law will definitely catch up with them”.

Chief Supt Appiah indicated that his outfit would continue to educate drivers adding “Our stations, districts and divisional commands will enforce the laws and educate drivers on road safety measures at the same time. And that we know can stem the tide so that in February we will have a reduction in road accidents”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi