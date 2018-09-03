Woyongo Survives Ghastly Car Crash

A former Minister for the Interior, Mark Woyongo, narrowly escaped death in a ghastly road crash at Mampong on Sunday, 2 September 2018.



Mr Woyongo was returning from one of the opposition National Democratic Congress’s nationwide regional polls in the Upper East Region when he lost control of the Toyota Land Cruiser he was driving due to the slippery nature of the road after a downpour.

The car somersaulted several times and landed in a pit, injuring its five other occupants.

Rescuers went to the aid of the occupants and rushed them to the Mampong Hospital where Mr Woyongo and three others were treated and discharged.

-Classfmonline