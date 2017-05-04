Woyome’s Judgment Debt Case: Gov’t Promises ‘Good News’ Next Week

Alfred Agbesi Woyome

The Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah-Dame has revealed that the public will in the next few days be informed about what he describes as ‘good news’ about the famous Alfred Agbesi Woyome GH¢51.2m Judgment debt case.

According to him, the Akufo Addo led-government remains resolute in its commitment to get back the tax payers hard earned money which was wrongfully paid to the businessman, adding that the latter will pay with interest.

Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome has petitioned the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) over the GH¢51.2 million judgment debt paid to him by the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) government which the Supreme Court has ordered him to refund.

The apex court ruled that he got the money wrongfully.

Per an arrangement between Mr Woyome and the Attorney General, he started refunding the money by instalments in November last year.

According to the arrangement, he was supposed to have made a second part payment of GH¢5million by April 1, 2017, but no payment has been made as of now.

An aggrieved Woyome dissatisfied with the ruling by the Supreme Court has resorted to an international body to determine the matter.

But speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM Wednesday, Hon. Yeboah-Dame stated that his outfit will go the full length in ensuring that the whopping amount of money is returned to state chest.

“It is important to note that the case that he’s filed in London does not amount to a stay of execution, it does not amount to a restraint on our efforts to pursue the judgment debt. I’m sure very soon you’ll hear of some good news. We’re pursuing the money together with interest.

There’s a CI 52 which empowers the accrual of interest on judgement debt and we’ll make sure that the interest on it will be fully paid by Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

It is a very sad episode in the history of the nation that such amount of money could be paid to an individual and these are some of the things that we’ve been talking about. Perhaps if we had an Independent Prosecutor, we would have had better results than we saw.”

-Kasapafmonline