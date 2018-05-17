World Cup Failure Hurts Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah says the world will be disappointed not to see Ghana at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The four-time African champions failed to make it to fourth straight successive World Cup appearance after playing in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

But the Juventus star says they will do anything to qualify for the 2022 Mundial in Qatar.

“Yes, it hurts that we didn’t qualify for the World Cup,” he told Atinka FM.

People were expecting a lot from Ghana this year at the World Cup but we hope to qualify for the next World Cup in 2022,” he added.