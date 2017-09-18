World Cup Was An Eye Opener …Ghana Minigolf Prez

The team, led by Mr Fattal on arrival

President of Ghana Minigolf Federation Mr Talal Fattal has described the country’s maiden appearance in the recently-ended Minigolf World Cup in Croatia as an eye opener.

To him, the tournament which drew close to 30 countries has exposed team Ghana; the only African representative, and has drawn a lot of positives which will help the sport not only in Ghana, but Africa as a whole.

Speaking to the media on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport last Saturday, Mr Fattal, who is also the General Secretary of the African Minigolf Federation described Ghana’s feat-eleventh best team in the world, and individual honours, as a great achievement.

He said the score difference average of six points between Team Ghana and traditional minigolf countries was an indication that, given the needed push, Ghana will rub shoulders with the top ten minigolf nations.

The Ghana minigolf boss described the sport as a major discipline taking into consideration its ability to instill focus into players saying, “I will say the experience was an eye opener, we consider it as a challenge and the difference in the technical quality has stirred us to aspire for more.

“We have learnt important lessons and we are proud of the results; as a team being ranked eleventh best in the world is no mean achievement for starters like us.”

And responding to his (Talal) elevation to the World Minigolf Council, he said “It’s an honour, it means I can bring sponsorship to Africa and Ghana as we host the rest of the continent in August next year. The future looks very bright.

“It is an amazing sport, it is not mini as the name connotes, it’s mono, it’s big, compact and healthy, it is the sport to watch out for. We are taking it to the next level-to schools, communities and the corporate world in the coming months.”

