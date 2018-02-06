World Cancer Day Marked In Kumasi

Simon Osei Mensah, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai and Osei Assibey Antwi

Medical doctors with expertise in cancer treatment and other major stakeholders in the health industry assembled in Kumasi on Sunday afternoon to mark this year’s annual World Cancer Day.

Held under the theme: ‘We Can, I Can’, cancer experts offered scientific and practicable suggestions regarding the necessary steps to adopt to help reduce cancer deaths by 25 percent by 2025.

Organised by the Breast Care International (BCI) Ghana and the Peace and Love Hospitals, the programme saw medical experts addressing the participants about how they should live in order to stay away from cancer.

In attendance included the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, Kumasi Mayor Osei Assibey Antwi, traditional leaders, nurses, students and survivors of the breast cancer disease.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, President of BCI, Ghana, charged the youth to take advantage of the immense popularity of social media platforms to spread the message about the dangers and risk factors associated with cancer diseases.

According to her, “The BCI has reviewed and devised new communication tools and strategies which dovetail both in traditional and social media platforms in our renewed and unwavering determination to create and sustain awareness about cancers.”

Dr Mrs Wiafe Addai, who is a renowned breast cancer surgeon with international repute, stated that the fight against cancers of all forms would be enhanced if the youth get involved in the cancer fight.

Mr Osei Mensah stated that the challenge to reduce cancer deaths by 25 percent by 2025 was attainable, lauding the BCI-Ghana, especially Dr Mrs Wiafe Addai, for her passion to defeat cancer-related deaths.

On his part, Mr Assibey Antwi disclosed that Kumasi has been elected as the first cancer learning city by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC), stressing that Kumasi is determined to reduce cancer deaths.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi