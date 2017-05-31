Works Ministry Plans Underground Sewage System

Samuel Atta-Akyea (third right) in a pose with some members of the Advisory Board and Committees

AS PART of measures to find a lasting solution to the perennial flooding situation across the country, which destroys lives and properties, the Ministry of Works and Housing is planning to introduce a nationwide underground sewage system.

Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta-Akyea made this known yesterday in Accra in his inaugural speech on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ministerial Advisory Board, Audit and Entity Committees ofthe Housing Ministry, saying it’s unacceptable to watch the country being hit by disasters such as the June 3, 2015 fire-flood incident which killed nearly 200 persons in a single night at the Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

According to him, the initiativeforms part of President Akufo-Addo’s policy to address the poor sewage system in the country.

He indicated that the Ministry shall open up most of the sewage projects for competitive bidding to the private sector, noting that “it’s a non-negotiable policy.”

“Let me begin by assuring you that the current political leadership is very much determined to tackle the numerous challenges facing the Works and Housing subsector of the economy in a bid to providing real –time benefits to the generality of our citizenry.”

According to the minister, in tandem with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government’s agenda, “it is the responsibility of this Ministry to plan, develop, maintain, protect and administer measures for drainage, flood control, major dam and sea defense and coastal protection, including the construction of major storm drains to reduce the risk of flooding, constant dredging and desilting of the country’s waterways and drains to ensure the free flow of flood waters.”

The Bodies

The Ministerial Advisory Board, Entity and Audit Committees are three key statutory bodies mandated by law to guide and regulate the administration of the Ministry of Works and Housing in pursuit of its objectives and the agenda of the central government.

Mr. Atta-Akyea explained that the Ministerial Advisory Board “is enjoined to: promote constant interaction between the Ministry and the users of the Ministry’s services, and advise the Minister on adjustments in policy directions, planning objectives and operational strategies.”

“I hope you would work hard to establish strong partnerships with other agencies and businesses to respond quickly and creatively to the needs of our people. I am very optimistic and believe in my conviction that the conversation moves from whether we can, to how we can have it done,” he urged the ten members Advisory Board.

The six-member Entity Tender Committee, said the Minister, is by law responsible for making decisions for procurement in the Ministry, subject to the Public Procurement Act, 2016 Act 914.

On the role of the five-member audit committee, the minister explained that this committee, among other things shall ensure that the Ministry pursues the implementation of recommendations contained in internal audit reports; Parliament’s decision in the Auditor-General’s Report; the Auditor-General’s Management Letter and other reports relating to financial matters.

BY Melvin Tarlue & Rosemary Twum