‘We Could Work Without Compensation’ – Ghana@60 C’ttee Vice-Chair

Abu Jinapor

Following public concerns that Ghana’s 60th anniversary celebration could be an avenue for wasting public funds, the Vice-chairman of the planning committee, Abu Jinapor, has assured Ghanaians the public funds will be protected.

Mr. Abu Jinapor, says his committee members are public-spirited persons who could do without any payment for their services.

Jinapor who is also the deputy Chief of Staff told Joy FM Super Morning Show Friday, although the committee is yet to decide on compensation for their work, they may forgo this option when they meet to begin the planning of the celebrations.

Social media reaction to the announcement of a 30-member Ghana@60 committee suggests the public are concerned this committee could go the way of Ghana@50 committee believed to have dissipated resources.

A Commission of Enquiry was set up by President John Evans Atta Mills to enquire into activities of Ghana@50 Secretariat and the entire celebration.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana@50 Secretariat Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby and Chairman of National Planning Committee for Ghana@50 Kwadwo Mpiani, were later prosecuted for causing financial loss to the state. The prosecution failed and the two were discharged.

It appears scars from the past could haunt the Ghana@60 celebration at a time when government has accused its predecessor of leaving behind a poor public purse.

Abu Jinapor said the public concerns are “understandable” and President also shares similar concerns.

The President, he said, has charged the committee to organise an “elegant dignified celebration, at the same time be very mindful of the circumstances of our time”.

This circumstances, he said, is a pointer to prudence in the management of public funds.

He said there are examples of selfless service to point to in this government. He noted that many persons who planned the inauguration of the new President on January 7 did so without asking for anything in return, “not even for a penny”.

A presidential commendation was enough for them, he said. John Jinapor also said the NPP Transition team also declined allowances due them after working on the handing over of the NDC government to the NPP.

The Vice-chair said he would not be “surprised” if the committee came to a similar conclusion to forgo some compensation.

But this is for the 30-member team to decided, he stressed.

Jinapor gave the firmest of assurances that Ghanaians will be treated to a “very decent celebrations”.

-Myjoyonline