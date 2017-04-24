Work With Urgency – Nduom Tells State Bodies

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom

Businessman Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom has urged state institutions to reform their attitudes and work with a sense of urgency whenever problems arise.

Dr Nduom’s advice comes on the heels of a fire that engulfed his hotel, the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel, on Saturday 22 April.

The fire destroyed several items but no one was hurt in the inferno.

“I have a heavy heart because though accidents do happen, this fire should not have caused so much damage and destruction. We have a lot to do to reform our state institutions and attitude to working with urgency when we are confronted with problems,” the 2016 flag bearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) wrote on Facebook.

He expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their encouragement and staff of the hotel for the swift response to douse the inferno.

-Adomonline