Work On Bolgatanga-Bawku Road Moving Steadily

Upper East Minister interacting representative of the Queiroz Galvao

Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Ayine Bukari, has commended Brazilian Construction Company, Queiroz Galvao, working on the Bolgatanga-Bawku road, for being serious with the contract so far.

The Contractor prior to the 2016 Elections, moved from the Tamale Airport to the Bolgatanga-Bawku road, but left site soon after President John Daramani Mahama had cut sod for work to begin. The Contractor moved back to site in 2017 and started work on the road, from the Bazua section towards the Bawku Municipality.

The Bazua portion of the Bolgatanga-Bawku road

The Brazilian Company is working on 103kilometers out of the total of 116 road construction contract, while a Ghanaian Company, Mawums Ltd has also been awarded the remaining 13kilometers of the same road.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Bukari on Monday March 27, paid a working visit to inspect work done by the Brazilian Company and was impressed with the progress of work so far. Queiroz Galvao is working from the Sakote junction in the Nabdam district, through Tilli, Zebilla, Bazua to Bawku portion.

The Regional Minister inspected the 8kilometers work done by the Brazilian Contractor from Bazua in the Bawku West district. The 8kilometers stretch has been tarred and will be asphalted soon. The Company is expected to finish its portion by the end of 30 months.

The Brazilian Company is known for beautiful works done at the Tamale Airport and the Circle Inter-change in Greater Accra and has promised to do another beautiful work on the Bolgatanga-Bawku road.

Meanwhile the Regional Minister has suggested the termination of the 13 kilometers of road contract awarded to a Ghanaian Construction Company, Mawums Ltd, for what he describes as non-performance. Hon. Bukari wants the contract to be taken away from Mawums Ltd and added to that of the Brazilians company.

Mawums Ltd is expected to work on the Nangodi to Sakote junction stretch of the Bolgatanga-Bawku road; a district of 13kilometers. At the time of the visit, there was no sign of Bitumen on this stretch, rather some quantity of quarry chippings.

The Bolgatanga-Bawku road is an important road in the Upper East Region, linking five districts in the region and Gambaga and Nakpandure in the Northern Region, as well as neighbouring Burkina-Faso.

Unfortunately, the road over the years, have only received lip services from successive governments, while the road continued to deteriorate.

The Regional Minister, Hon. Bukari also inspected some asphalt work in the Navrongo Township in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality.

Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga