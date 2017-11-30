Work On Bolga-Bawku Road Halted

The Brazilian Contractor working on the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmako Road in the Upper East Region halted work on the project.

The contractor who started work in January 2017, has so far completed work on approximately 40km out of the 110km stretch. Work done on the remaining 70km is over 60 percent.

Apart from the important role the road plays in the socio-economic activities of the districts and communities along the road, the lives of the over 500 people employed in the project and their dependants will be adversely affected if nothing is quickly done about the problem.

The Company is requesting the government to settle the amount owed it, before it can continue with the project.

Earlier this week, a group of youth drawn from the various districts and communities along the road, held a press conference where they called on the government to immediately release funds to get the contractor working on the road again.

In October, 2017, when the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited the Upper East Region, there was an indication that, the contractor had been given $100 million, but that seemed to have been exhausted and the government will have to do another payment, before the project could continue.

According to the spokesperson of the organisers of the press conference, Jarvis Avoka, their sources close to the Queiroz Galvao, had indicated that the Construction Company had so far raised over 10 Certificates and yet, not even half of the amount expected has been paid to them.

“Following the 2016 polls and subsequent change in government, many citizens expressed fears about the fate of this project under our new President, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo. Indeed, there were claims and assertions suggesting that, the contract was reviewed downward in terms of form and structure and many amenities contained in the original design were removed.

Clearly frustrated by the government’s feet dragging attitude and show of no commitment to the project, Queiroz Galvao, the main contractor having completed about 40km of the 110 km stretch has decided to halt work citing huge arrears they owed suppliers.” Mr. Avoka said.

Some skilled and unskilled workers have been laid off due to non-payment of the Company’s Certificates according to the group.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Justice and Attorney General and MP for Tempane in the Garu-Tempane District, Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has admitted that government owes the Contractor some money, but stated that efforts are being made to release some money to the Contractor as soon as possible.

According to him, the government knowing the important role the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmako road plays in Ghana’s economy and that of its neighbouring countries, is committed to the completion of the road and had not made any alterations to the original design as being speculated.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga