Work With Me – Akufo-Addo To Chiefs

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has highlighted the importance of an effective collaboration between government and chiefs to “enhance the governance of the country”.

Mr Akufo-Addo has said that he is “hoping that very soon a new partnership between you and the traditional rulers and the central government is going to be unveiled for the public discourse of our country”.

Mr Akufo-Addo is of the view that for government to succeed in its agenda of progress and prosperity it requires political leaders to form “an effective way of collaborating to address the concerns of our people”.

He made these comments when the president of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, led a delegation from the House to pay a courtesy call on him on Tuesday, February 7.

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State said the House was “reorganising to support you (Akufo-Addo) to resolve all chieftaincy conflicts to help unite our people”, adding: “We are mobilising all our chiefs to play a greater role in governance.

“There is no room for apathetic spectators” hence the need for “every Ghanaian to lend their support” to the development of the country, Mr Akuffo continued.

He stated that the task of developing the country cannot be accomplished by only a few, hence the need for a greater collaboration between the presidency and the chieftaincy institution.

He applauded Mr Akufo-Addo’s “stance against corruption and [resolve] to fight it”. He singled out the asset declaration initiative by the president and the instruction to ministers to do the same.

Togbe Afede XIV said: “Many of your (Akufo-Addo’s) actions and pronouncements since assumption of office are very reassuring; we commend you and assure you of our support.”

He noted that the House is “excited about your 1-dsitrict-1-factory [policy] and see it as an [avenue for] jobs for our people”.

He praised Akufo-Addo’s vision for the railway, aviation and transportation sector, adding that the “commitment to the development of inner cities and Zongos is laudable” for which “I cannot imagine what will become of the likes of Nima and Chorkor if we do nothing about them 40 years from now.”

-Classfmonline