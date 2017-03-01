Wontumi Mad Over Dumsor

Bernard Antwi Boasiako

The Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has expressed anger over frequent power cuts in Kumasi lately.

The NPP stalwart, who is popularly known as ‘Wontumi,’ suspects foul play in the intermittent power cuts in the city and the Ashanti Region in general.

Several people in the city have complained about destruction of their home appliances in recent days due to the frequent power outages.

Wontumi claimed some staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) were intentionally cutting power supply to homes and offices.

The outspoken NPP member alleged that those behind the power cuts want to make the new NPP administration unpopular.

Wontumi stated categorically that he would not allow those officials of ECG to run down the current Akufo-Addo administration.

He therefore urged the ECG to provide uninterrupted power to individuals and businesses in the coming days.

According to him, if the power cuts don’t stop, he would be forced to lead massive demonstration against the ECG.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Manager of the ECG, Erasmus Kyere Baidoo, has debunked the claims by Wontumi.

According to him, the ECG embarked on periodical maintenance works, hence the power cuts.

He told the media that the ECG cannot intentionally plunge the city into darkness as being speculated by Wontumi.

Mr. Baidoo said the ECG was ready to meet Wontumi and other persons to offer explanation to them.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi