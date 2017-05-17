I Won’t Repeat Mistakes…Kwesi Appiah Pledges At Unveiling

Ibrahim Sani Daara, GFA Spokesperson (L) Appiah, Afriyie, Ernest Thompson and Osei Kweku Parlmer at the conference yesterday

A jam-packed press conference greeted the unveiling of Ghana new trainer Kwesi Appiah at the Ghana Football Association(GFA) Secretariat in Accra yesterday.

And in his solemn promise to the football fraternity and Ghana as a whole, he said he will not repeat his mistakes.

To the former Al Khartoum head trainer, lessons from the past will guide him to be a better coach than before.

He said “I have learnt a lot. There are so many mistakes I believe I did the other time and I will not repeat them.”

GFA Vice president George Afriyie, who stood in for Kwesi Nyantakyi pointed out that “Kwasi Appiah should qualify Ghana to AFCON 2019 and win it; that is the target given to him and we all hope he will be able to do that.”

Appiah has five games coming up in three months and his first assignment will be in June when he leads the Black Stars against their Ethiopian counterparts in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Later he will supervise two international friendlies against Mexico and USA on June 28 and July 1 respectively.

Appiah will also assemble a home-based side to face Burkina Faso in a 2018 CHAN final round qualifier over two legs.

The 56-year-old, nicknamed ‘Silent Killer’ is returning after a shambolic World Cup campaign, during the NDC era.

Meanwhile, the new Black Stars backroom team comprise: Head coach – Kwasi Appiah Assistant 1 – Ibrahim Tanko, Assistant 2 – Maxwell Konadu, Technical Director – Stephen Appiah

Goalkeepers’ Trainer – Richard Kingson, Team Doctor – Chris Adomako

Video Analyst – Michael Okyere, Equipment Officer/Welfare Officer – Ismail Hamidu.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum